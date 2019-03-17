This Photo Of Conor McGregor Hyping Up Bruins Is Undeniably Awesome

It’s hard to imagine there being a better hype man than Conor McGregor.

The UFC superstar invaded TD Garden on Saturday, cheering on the Boston Bruins as they skated to an overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. McGregor delivered a pregame speech in the locker, performed the ceremonial puck drop and even passed out his Proper Whiskey to the victors.

A memorable night at the Garden really can be summed up with this epic photo:

Good stuff.

McGregor’s never-ending victory tour continued Sunday when he appeared in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. During an interview, he revealed he’s in negotiations to make his UFC return in July.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images