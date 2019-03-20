This Stat Shows How Ridiculously Good Bruins Are When Jake DeBrusk Scores

Jake DeBrusk has emerged this season an integral piece of the Boston Bruins’ offense.

Desperate for secondary scoring for much of the season, DeBrusk answered the bell, going on a ridiculous streak that has carried through the latter part of the season.

DeBrusk potted his 23rd goal on a breakaway in a 5-0 drubbing of the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

While the Bruins were well on their way to victory when DeBrusk lit the lamp, it should come as no surprise that B’s picked up two point in a game where the 22-year-old found the twine.

This stat posted by Boston Sports Info shows that Bruins nearly are unbeatable when DeBrusk scores.

Update: Boston Bruins are a ridiculous (31-3-0, .918) when Jake Debrusk scores a goal in his regular season career A whopping 62 out of 67 available points Post season – (4-1-0, .800) seems like a pretty good record to me — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 20, 2019

Wow.

DeBrusk truly has become an almost irreplaceable in the Bruins’ top six, giving David Krejci the goal-scoring wing that he’s lacked on his flank through parts of his career. The two have formed quite the one-two punch on Boston’s second unit.

And according to these numbers, Bruins fans can feel pretty confident come playoff time, so long as DeBrusk scores.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images