Time Lapse Of Fenway Park Field Prep Will Get Fans Fired Up For Baseball Season

We’re pretty confident baseball fans are ready for the season to begin, and fortunately, so too are the folks at Fenway Park.

Though the Boston Red Sox will begin their 2019 campaign with an 11-game road trip, beginning next Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, they’ll play their home opener April 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s been a busy offseason at Fenway, with Red Bull Crashed Ice and college football being among the events on the docket.

And Thursday afternoon, the Red Sox posted a time lapse video of the field preparations over the last few weeks — and it’s pretty awesome.

It's all coming together. 19 days. pic.twitter.com/OxQqj2zgP9 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 21, 2019

Yeah, we can’t wait.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images