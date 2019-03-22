Titans’ Adam Humphries Reveals Patriots’ Contract Offer ‘Mind-Spinning’

The New England Patriots really gave Adam Humphries something to ponder.

The Tennessee Titans slot receiver revealed Thursday on the “RapSheet and Friends” podcast the extent to which the New England Patriots’ contract offer affected him at a pivotal moment in his career. Humphries opted for free agency this month after four seasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn’t stay on the open market long. He committed to signing with the Tennessee Titans early in the process, but the Patriots made a late bid to change his mind.

“I had kind of made my mind up on Tennessee,” Humphries said, per CBS Boston. “The number was good. That was exciting,” Humphries said on the Rapsheet + Friends podcast. “And then the defending world champs come calling and come with a really strong offer. That kind of had my mind spinning. I knew obviously they are great at (utilizing) my skill set and guys similar to the way I play, they’ve done a great job with that.”

Humphries last week kept his word and agreed to join the Titans on a four-year, $36 million contract.

The comments he made about the Patriots’ offer on “RapSheet and Friends” closely resemble what he told reporters last Tuesday about how difficult the decision to choose Tennessee over New Enlgand was for him.

Humphries set career highs with 76 catches, 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 often was mentioned as a potential Patriots target ahead of free agency. He escaped the Patriots’ grasp, and time will tell whether he made the right move.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images