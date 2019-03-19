Tom Brady Is No. 2 Seed (Behind LeBron James) In This ‘Goat’ Bracket

Are you ready to have one of the dumbest debates of your life?

In honor or the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, FOX College Hoops’ official Twitter account has shared “GOAT Madness,” a bracket seeding 64 of the greatest athletes of all time. Whether there will be an actual voting process to decide a “winner,” remains unclear, but the existence of the bracket nevertheless has led to some dead-end conversation.

New Englanders, in particular, likely will find much to complain about. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, considered by many the greatest quarterback in NFL history, comes in as a No. 2 seed. The four No. 1 seeds are Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, LeBron James and Serena Williams. Now, Jordan and Ali really are no-brainers for No. 1 seeds, but the inclusions of James and Williams surely will raise some eyebrows.

Anyway, here’s the full bracket:

Who is the GOAT of all GOATs? 🐐 Send us your bracket so we can settle this once and for all. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TRnOvsZKZ4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2019

Honestly, you can miss us with all that Brady vs. James vs. Williams talk. The true cardinal sins in this mess are Wayne Gretzky being a No. 4 seed and Tony Hawk ranking as a No. 9 seed. That’s some objective trash from the people at FOX College Hoops.

Also, don’t get us started with the notion that Oscar Robertson and Hakeem Olajuwon are among the 64 greatest athletes in history.

OK, we’ve already spent too much time on this. Time for the readers to sling the mud.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports