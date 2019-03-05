Tom Brady Leaves Hilarious Comment On Camille Kostek-Rob Gronkowski Instagram

Rob Gronkowski can live it up with Camille Kostek all he wants, but it better not come at the expense of his gym time with Tom Brady.

Kostek, Gronkowski’s supermodel girlfriend, recently Instagrammed photos of herself and the New England Patriots tight end vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. And Brady, as he’s known to do, slid into the comments section in hilarious fashion.

Take a look:

Gronk is on vacation with his super model girlfriend and Tom Brady has BIG worries over his tight ends conditioning pic.twitter.com/hp7UaFHrrV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

You’ve been warned, Gronk.

The question, of course, is what would be the purpose of Gronkowski and Brady working out together? Would it be nothing more than two bros gettin’ swole and pumpin’ heavy iron? Or would it be to prepare for the 2019 NFL season?

According to a new report, there’s a “good” chance that Gronkowski returns to the Patriots, after all.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images