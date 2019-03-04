Tom Brady Preps Golf Swing For The Masters In Snowy New Instagram Post

Tom Brady the quarterback is in the midst of a much-needed break, but Brady the golfer is just getting started.

The New England Patriots quarterback is gearing up for The Masters, which gets underway April 11. And over the weekend, Brady prepared for golf’s signature event by working on his swing… in the snow.

Check out this screenshot from Brady’s Instagram story:

Tom Brady is making the most of this winter weather, are you? pic.twitter.com/d46WuJC8GM — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 3, 2019

Hey, at least someone is enjoying this snowy start to March.

Brady, of course, will not compete in The Masters. But the 41-year-old is an avid golf fan, so you can bet he’ll be watching closely.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images