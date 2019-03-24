Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement Post On Instagram

A day that New England Patriots fans have feared finally has arrived.

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday with a lengthy Instagram post thanking the Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization along with his teammates and fans.

The announcement obviously sent shock waves throughout New England and the rest of the league, with dozens posting montages of the tight end’s most memorable moments over his nine seasons in Foxboro.

Comments from teammates poured into Gronkowski’s post — chief among them coming from Tom Brady, who left this message for his beloved tight end.

Gronkowski has been one of Brady most-trusted pass catchers for the entirety of the 29-year-old’s career.

While the Patriots have played stretches without Gronkowski due to injury, it’s hard to imagine New England’s offense without factoring in the bruising tight end, who perhaps was the most dominant player at his position in his prime. But New England’s motto long has been “Next man up,” and that mantra certainly will be put to the test next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images