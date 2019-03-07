Boston Bruins

Torey Krug Uses Patrice Bergeron Against Brad Marchand In Twitter War

by on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 11:24PM

Everyone knows how close Boston Bruins linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are.

So when Torey Krug engaged in a friendly Twitter war with Marchand, he knew exactly how to get the Bruins’ winger where it hurts the most.

Marchand has been making the rounds lately on social media, making headlines for tweeting about Toronto Maple Leafs’ star Mitch Marner on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he and Krug started going back and forth about their height.

But Krug brought things to a new level Wednesday night, weaponizing Bergeron against Marchand.

That has to sting.

Surely Marchand is planning some kind of a comeback.

As if we didn’t have enough to entertain us on the ice with the Bruins in the midst of a 17-game point streak, now we have Krug and Marchand keeping us entertained on off nights.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties