Torey Krug Uses Patrice Bergeron Against Brad Marchand In Twitter War

Everyone knows how close Boston Bruins linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are.

So when Torey Krug engaged in a friendly Twitter war with Marchand, he knew exactly how to get the Bruins’ winger where it hurts the most.

Marchand has been making the rounds lately on social media, making headlines for tweeting about Toronto Maple Leafs’ star Mitch Marner on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he and Krug started going back and forth about their height.

But Krug brought things to a new level Wednesday night, weaponizing Bergeron against Marchand.

“Please follow me on instagram”- someone who needs approval because his center doesn’t even like him #BergyMVP pic.twitter.com/X6f1cfBsFv — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) March 7, 2019

That has to sting.

Surely Marchand is planning some kind of a comeback.

You crossed a line bringing bergy into this… its on now https://t.co/mlV9BciSUP — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 7, 2019

As if we didn’t have enough to entertain us on the ice with the Bruins in the midst of a 17-game point streak, now we have Krug and Marchand keeping us entertained on off nights.

