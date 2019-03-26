Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Gruesome, Season-Ending Leg Injury Vs. Nets

Jusuf Nurkic’s career season has come to devastating halt.

The Trail Blazers big man suffered a gruesome leg injury during the second overtime period of Portland’s eventual 148-144 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Nurkic went up for a rebound before coming down on the right foot of Nets forward Jared Dudley. He ultimately was stretchered off the Moda Center floor as fans, coaches and fans watched while visibly shaken up.

You can watch the sequence play out here.

Jusuf Nurkic was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a lower-leg injury in double OT against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/WjMZeQu2Uq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2019

It was ruled a compound fracture to Nurkic’s left leg, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris B. Haynes. The 24-year-old will require surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Several NBA stars sent well wishes to Nurkic upon the injury.

Players around the league voice their support for Jusuf Nurkic after his injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OiWLiVHnT5 — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2019

Nurkic has been a key piece for what has been a stellar season for the Trail Blazers thus far. Portland has nine games remaining on its regular-season schedule and is primed to enter the NBA playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The young big man was in the midst of his fifth NBA season, which was shaping up to be his best. Nurkic only had missed one game on the campaign entering Monday and was averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images