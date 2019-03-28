Trent Brown Credits Patriots For Rekindling His Love For Football

Trent Brown couldn’t have asked for a better season with the New England Patriots.

Brown, a seventh-round pick in 2015, was dealt to New England in late April last year seemingly to add depth to the Patriots’ offensive line. The 25-year-old wound up being a critically important piece of New England’s offense, starting all 19 games at left tackle throughout the team’s run to a Super Bowl LIII title.

The new Oakland Raider departed Foxboro with even more than a championship and a record-breaking contract. As he explained during a recent appearance on Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show,” Brown rediscovered his passion for the game while playing under Bill Belichick and Co.

“I fell in love with the game again,” Brown said. “It didn’t feel like work, you know what I mean? We had fun. … We work hard, but we work smart as well. I think they just understand the process, how things should be. I respected it and appreciated it and we won the Super Bowl.”

Saying the Patriots understand the process probably is an understatement. Brown was a part of New England’s sixth Super Bowl-winning team dating back to 2002, and the franchise is poised to legitimately contend for another Lombardi Trophy in the 2019 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images