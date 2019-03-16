Trent Brown’s Raiders Deal Lands Among ESPN’s ‘Overrated’ Free-Agent Signings

Former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown’s record-breaking contract with the Oakland Raiders has been deemed one of the most overrated to be signed so far this offseason by ESPN’s Mike Renner.

Brown inked a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders on Monday, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. The 25-year-old played just one year with the Patriots before his departure, allowing 35 pressures and playing more than 1,000 snaps for the team.

But Renner doesn’t believe Brown is among the top 10 tackles in the league — at least, not at the moment. Considering Brown was ranked 18th among the 26 tackles that played more than 1,000 snaps during the 2018-19 season, the analyst expressed some concerns about the historic deal.

“Brown is an upgrade for Oakland, where rookie Kolton Miller’s 65 pressures allowed were second worst in the league, but the cost for the 6-foot-8 tackle was far too much,” he said.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also critical of Trent Brown deal, giving it a “C-” on Monday. Barnwell was “a little surprised” to see the offensive tackle receive a record-breaking deal this early in his career.

Bobby Hart (Cincinnati Bengals), Kwon Alexander (San Francisco 49ers), Adam Humphries (Tennessee Titans), and Tyler Croft (Buffalo Bills) were also listed as signing the league’s most overrated contracts so far this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images