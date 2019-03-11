Trey Flowers Bids Farewell To Patriots In Heartfelt Instagram Post

After four seasons with the New England Patriots, Trey Flowers is on to the next chapter of his NFL career.

Flowers, a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2015, reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday. The 25-year-old will reunite with former New England defensive end Matt Patricia, who saw his team allegedly acquire two other ex-Patriots upon the league’s tampering period opening as well.

Not long after the news broke, Flowers took to Instagram to express his sincere appreciation and gratitude for the Patriots organization.

After appearing in just one game in his rookie season, Flowers quickly became an impact player in New England. The young pass-rusher tallied 21 sacks and 164 total tackles over the course of 46 regular-season games with the Patriots. Flowers was a key member of New England’s last two Super Bowl-winning teams as well, registering 5 1/2 sacks and 39 total tackles in nine career playoff games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports