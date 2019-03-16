Trey Flowers’ Daughter Wanted Dad To Stay With Patriots, Took Some Convincing

If it were up to Skylar Flowers, her father still would be in New England.

As you likely know by now, star defensive end Trey Flowers recently left the New England Patriots to sign a massive contract with the Detroit Lions. The move reunites Flowers with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who served as Patriots defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017.

Flowers was introduced to Detroit media Thursday, and during his introductory press conference, he revealed that Skylar initially wasn’t high on her father’s big move.

“I just kind of hinted it to her that, ‘What if Daddy is a Lion. You like lions?’ ” Flowers said, via the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “Obviously, a 6-year-old, she’s like, ‘Nah, I want you to stay with the Patriots,’ all this. But then I told her, cause her favorite color’s blue, so I said, ‘They got blue. Blue’s your favorite color.’ She kind of said, ‘Ah, OK, I guess.’

“So it’s just things like that. Bring your family along, I think that’s very important for me is just kind of, when your family gets involved and I think she’s watched the games, she’s been to quite a few games. She probably didn’t pay attention as much, but I think she’s excited. She understands that we’re going to be able to buy a little bit more McDonalds.”

Of course, Patriots fans wish Skyler was successful in her attempts to lure Trey back to New England. Following Flowers’ departure, as well as the departure of fellow defensive lineman Malcolm Brown (New Orleans Saints) and Adrian Clayborn (released), the Patriots suddenly have a relatively depleted front-seven.

But the offseason still is young, and there’s plenty of time for Bill Belichick to assemble the talent necessary to make yet another Super Bowl run.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images