Tuukka Rask Comes Up With Multiple Big Saves in Comeback Win Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 18 games Thursday night, but for goalie Tuukka Rask, it was his 19th straight game with a point.

Thanks to a magnificent comeback late in the third period, the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 at TD Garden. In the victory, Rask turned away 22 of the 25 shots he faced, and a number of those stops were pretty impressive.

Whether it was a save on a big slap shot from Keith Yandle, or a couple nice blocks on Mike Hoffman, Rask stepped up when the Bruins needed him.

To see some of Rask’s saves, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports