Tuukka Rask Reacts To Lightning’s Third-Period Comeback In Bruins Loss

Entering Monday night’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins were 28-1-3 when entering the third period with the lead.

Make that 28-2-3.

The B’s blew a two-goal lead in the third period, falling 5-4 to the Presidents Trophy winners. The Lightning are the most explosive offense in the NHL, and with the Bruins playing down a man on defense after John Moore’s injury, Tampa Bay took advantage, taking advantage of multiple odd-man rushes.

Tuukka Rask, who made 23 saves in the loss, offered his assessment of the third period.

To catch the goaltender’s comments., check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.