Tuukka Rask Solidifies Fourth Shutout With Third Period Save Vs. Islanders

Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask helped lead a shutout against the New York Islanders on Monday, stopping all 13 shots that came his way. His final save of the game in particular proved key in helping the Boston keep the Islanders scoreless.

It was deep in the third period when Islanders winger Leo Komarov attempted to flick the puck over Rask’s left glove, but the Bruins goalie was able to deflect the shot up and over the net. This marks the fourth shutout for Rask this season.

To see Rask’s save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images