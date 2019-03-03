Tuukka Rask Stones Jesper Bratt To Maintain Shutout Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins have been on a viscous pace, and it should be no surprise that Tuukka Rask has followed suit in net.

Rask notched his second shutout of the season Saturday by making 20 saves in a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Bruins netminder’s biggest save came in the third period, when Jesper Bratt was able to sneak past Zdeno Chara and get in on net. Rask pushed the shot aside with his left pad save to maintain the 1-0 lead.

