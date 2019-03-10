Tuukka Rask Stonewalls Senators To Extend B’s Point Streak To 19 Games

Tuukka Rask has been scorching hot lately.

The 31-year-old hasn’t lost in his last 19 starts (16-0-3) and helped extend the Boston Bruins point streak to 19 games Saturday night with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

Boston’s backstop had 17 saves on 19 shots against the Senators and came up the biggest when the B’s needed him the most.

David Krejci scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins with just under a minute remaining in the third period. The goal was Kreji’s 18th of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images