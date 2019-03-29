Twitter Had Field Day When Orioles Released Opening Day Lineup

It was a rough day for the Baltimore Orioles
Not only did they crushed by the New York Yankees 7-2 on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, the world of Twitter seemed to have no clue who was on the O’s starting lineup.
The O’s are in the midst of a serious rebuild after trading Manny Machado and electing to not re-sign Adam Jones, so their lineup features names that are unfamiliar — to say the least — to Major League Baseball fans.
After Baltimore tweeted its starting nine, Twitter did its thing, as it always does.
The good news? There’s still 161 games to go.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
