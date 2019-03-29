Twitter Had Field Day When Orioles Released Opening Day Lineup

It was a rough day for the Baltimore Orioles

Not only did they crushed by the New York Yankees 7-2 on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, the world of Twitter seemed to have no clue who was on the O’s starting lineup.

The O’s are in the midst of a serious rebuild after trading Manny Machado and electing to not re-sign Adam Jones, so their lineup features names that are unfamiliar — to say the least — to Major League Baseball fans.

After Baltimore tweeted its starting nine, Twitter did its thing, as it always does.

Just one long list of Who? — Ben Katz (@benkshot34) March 28, 2019

Today's Orioles batting lineup is making $30.17M in 2019 adjusted salary. There are six MLB players making more than that this season. Relegate Baltimore. — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) March 28, 2019

I am not a baseball expert by any means but I just looked at the Orioles roster and I think all of those names are just made up — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 28, 2019

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a crowd be almost entirely silent as the opposing team is introduced on the baseline? Chris Davis got a few light boos but, uh, congrats to the 2019 Orioles for being so anonymous as to not even inspire perfunctory animosity? — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 28, 2019

While you all are complaining about the Giants starting lineup, im currently watching the Orioles lineup get announced on TV. It gets worse. Much, much, worse. — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) March 28, 2019

Orioles during the season: You may have noticed some regulars out of today's lineup. Lol just kidding. These are our regulars. — Matt Kremnitzer (@mattkremnitzer) February 23, 2019

The good news? There’s still 161 games to go.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images