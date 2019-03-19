Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Mike Trout’s Reported Record-Breaking Extension

In wake of the contracts recently received by Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, baseball fans already started to rack their brains trying to figure out the kind of money Mike Trout would command in free agency after the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Well, it looks like Trout won’t be hitting the open market in two years, as his lucrative payday came much earlier than most expected.

Trout and the Los Angeles Angeles agreed to a massive 10-year contract extension Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Trout’s total contract now is worth $430 million, a whopping $100 million (!!) more than the 13-year deal Harper inked with the Philadelphia Phillies last month.

The news of the reported record-breaking deal came as a stunner to the sports world, which prompted no shortage of Twitter reactions that varied in emotion.

Trout, of course, is worth every penny coming his way. The only question now is will his hefty contract extension make an impact on the impending deals of fellow superstars? Time will tell.

