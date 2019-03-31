Tyler Seguin Reminisces Winning Stanley Cup With Bruins In 2011

Former Boston Bruins center, Tyler Seguin, has some pretty fantastic memories of winning the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

The memories of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup victory will sit in the minds of both players and fans forever. Seguin, now with the Dallas Stars, was able to reflect on the 2011 Cup victory after losing in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

“There’s memories and things walking into this locker room that I’ll never forget,” Seguin told Louie DeBrusk and Scott Oake of SportsNet.

The 27-year-old went on to reminisce about smoking a cigar after the victory with his good pal Brad Marchand

To hear everything Seguin had to say about winning the Cup in Boston, fast forward to 2:45:

The Seguin era in Boston didn’t last very long, with the Bruins famously trading the forward on July 4, 2013 for Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith, Matt Fraser and Joe Morrow. In his rookie season with the squad, Seguin recorded 11 goals and 11 assists for the team. But no one can take winning a Stanley Cup away from him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images