UC Irvine-Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The 12th-seeded Oregon Ducks will take on the 13th-seeded UC Irvine Anteaters in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Ducks upset the Wisconsin Badgers in first-round action of the tournament 72-54. Oregon was led by Payton Pritchard, who dropped 19 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, and Louis King, who tallied 17 points, and four rebounds in the victory.

The Anteaters also made it to the second-round by way of upsetting the Kansas State Wildcats 70-64. UC Irvine was led by Max Hazzard, who dropped 19 points, and four rebounds, and Evan Leonard, who tallied 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the upset.

Players to watch during Sunday’s game include Oregon’s Bol Bol, who leads the Ducks with 21 points per game, and Irvine’s Hazzard, who leads the Anteaters with 12.7 points per game.

Here’s how to watch UC Irvine-Oregon:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

