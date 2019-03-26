UFC Star Conor McGregor Shockingly Retires From MMA, Sends Message To Peers

Turns out Rob Gronkowski won’t be the only superstar athlete retiring this week.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor stunned the sports world early Tuesday when he took to Twitter to announce his decision to walk away from mixed martial arts.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time McGregor has called it a career. That said, his previous retirement tweet was much less formal and direct than Tuesday’s.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

Throwing in the towel didn’t appear to be in McGregor’s plans as recently as last week. The Notorious, as captured by TMZ, vocalized his intention to fight Nate Diaz for the third time, saying “…I owe him the trilogy now and the trilogy will happen.”

If McGregor truly is finished in the octagon, he’ll have gone out on a bit of a sour note. The 30-year-old last October suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who seemed to be a prime candidate for a future McGregor match as well. Still, the Irishman’s 21-4 professional MMA record speaks for itself.

A future comeback also seems entirely possible Just look at one of McGregor’s past opponents, Floyd Mayweather Jr., for example. The legendary boxer was comfortably settled into retirement before being present the megabout with McGregor. If McGregor down the road is presented a lucrative in-ring opportunity, it might just be too good for him to pass up.

Then again, it’s safe to say McGregor will have no shortage of business avenues moving forward. The decorated fighter is one of the more vibrant and charismatic athletes in recent memory, which likely will allow him to make a killing in the entertainment industry, much like Gronkowski.

All told, you really can’t rule anything out when it comes to McGregor’s future.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images