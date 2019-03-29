UNC-Auburn Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers in Sweet 16 action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Tar Heels smacked the Washington Huskies 81-59 in the second round, led by Luke Maye’s 20 points and 14 rebounds, as well as Coby White’s 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Tigers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 89-75, led by Dedric Lawson’s 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Quentin Grimes’ 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Players to watch during this matchup include North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson, who leads the Tar Heels with 16.9 points per game, and Auburn’s Bryce Brown, who leads the Tigers with 15.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch UNC-Auburn:

Start Time: Friday, March 29, at 7:29 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images