The No. 8-seeded Utah State Aggies will be taking on the No. 9-seeded Washington Huskies in first round action of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be both teams’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, and neither boasts much recent success in the Big Dance. The Aggies have only made it past the first round five times, while the Huskies made it to the second round in 2011 but lost to North Carolina.

Players to watch include Utah State’s Sam Merrill, who leads the Aggies with 21.2 points per game, and Washington’s Jaylen Nowell, who leads the Huskies with 16.2 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Utah State-Washington:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports Images