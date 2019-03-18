VA Hero Of The Week: Brad Marchand Scores Overtime Winner For Bruins

When the Boston Bruins go into overtime there is really only one guy the opposing team should look out for, Brad Marchand. The Bruins winger scored yet another overtime goal to lift the B’s over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports