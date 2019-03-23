Villanova-Purdue Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The reigning national champion Villanova Wildcats are looking to make it back to the Sweet 16.

Sixth-seeded ‘Nova squeaked by No. 11-seed Saint Mary’s 61-57 on Thursday, but after deep tournament runs in recent years and key players Phil Booth and Eric Paschall back from last year’s championship squad, the Wildcats potentially could have what it takes to defeat the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue enters its matchup with the Wildcats having defeated No. 14-seed Old Dominion 61-48 on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Villanova-Purdue:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images