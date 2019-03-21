Villanova-Saint Mary’s Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 6-seeded Villanova Wildcats will take on the No. 11 seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels on Thursday night in Hartford, Conn.

While the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament seven years in a row, the Gaels will make their second appearance in the past six years. Although Villanova is predicted to win, it’s important to note that Saint Mary’s knocked out Villanova in 2010 in a game that also took place in New England according to CBS.

Players to watch include Villanova’s Phil Booth, who leads his team with 18.6 points per game, and Jordan Ford, who leads Saint Mary’s with 21.3 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Villanova-Saint Mary’s:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 7:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images