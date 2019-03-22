Virginia-Gardner-Webb Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers will take the floor for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday when they face the No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

The Cavaliers will be returning to the tournament for the sixth consecutive season and will try to avenge a first-round loss last season at the hands of No. 16 seed UMBC. This is the seventh time the Cavaliers are a No. 1 seed and the fourth time in the past six seasons. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, will be playing in their first NCAA Tournament after joining Division I in 2002.

Players to watch include Virginia’s Kyle Guy, who leads the Cavaliers with 15.6 points per game, and Gardner-Webb’s David Efianayi, who leads the Bulldogs with 18.4 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Virginia-Gardner-Webb:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | truTV

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images