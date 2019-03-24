Virginia Tech-Liberty Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The fourth-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the 12th-seeded Liberty Flames in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Hokies defeated the Saint Louis Billikens in first-round action by a score of 66-52. Virginia Tech was led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist, and Kerry Blackshear Jr., who notched 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the victory.

The Flames took down fifth-seeded Mississippi State in an 80-76 upset of the Bulldogs. Liberty was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who dropped 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Lamar Peters, who tallied 21 points, one rebound, and five assists in the upset.

Players to watch during this matchup include Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who leads the Hokies with 16.7 points per game, and Liberty’s Scottie James, who leads the flames with 12.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Virginia Tech-Liberty:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images