VSiN’s ‘Follow The Money’ Sports Betting Show To Air Weekdays On NESN, NESNplus

LAS VEGAS and BOSTON — March 18, 2019 — NESN, the television home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, and VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) announced today that VSiN’s Follow the Money morning show will air live on NESNplus every weekday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET beginning Monday, March 18. Beginning in April, the program will re-air on NESN every weekday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET immediately following NESN Sports Update, the regional network’s regularly scheduled morning sports news program.

“NESN has long been a leader in regional sports television, and there is no better partner to reach sports fans throughout New England,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “As regulated sports betting expands across the country, VSiN will continue to partner with innovators like NESN to help inform the rapidly growing number of Americans wagering on sports.”

Follow the Money is hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard. The three-hour show is an informative and entertaining sports talk show that blends actionable betting information with irreverent commentary, humor and legendary stories. Next week the show will include expert insight and analysis around March Madness, the annual NCAA basketball tournament, which gets underway on Tuesday.

“Sports-wagering regulations are changing quickly and with these changes we anticipate an increased interest in obtaining relevant and reliable sports information,” said Rick Jaffe, NESN’s Vice President of Programming and Production. “VSiN has both the experience and expertise to deliver the most up-to-date gaming data and analytics to New England’s sports fans.”

Follow the Money will also air live on NESN National, the network’s national programming service available outside the network’s New England territory via select TV providers.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry. With backing from MLB All-Star Ryan Howard and his venture capital firm, SeventySix Capital, VSiN is changing the way people watch and listen to sports.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can also access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.