Wally, Le’Veon Bell Among Many To React To Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

Rob Gronkwoski made it official when he announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday in an Instagram post.

The news led to Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and other current and former teammates wishing the former tight end well. Gronkowski put together a stellar nine-year career that likely will get him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gronk, 29, won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and five AFC Championships. He quickly became a fan favorite with his touchdown celebrations and humorous press conferences, so it’s not a surprise the world of Twitter were both happy and sad No. 87 decided to hang up the cleats.

There also were some notable names who took to Twitter to wish the best for Gronk.

I'm not a Pats fan, but I can respect greatness. Rob Gronkowski was the best TE over the last 5-6 years. Good for him to retire on his terms. #GRONK — Johannes Schneider (@jocoolwu) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

Still shook from his 53-yd TD against the Saints in 2017. Hats off to you @RobGronkowski — NOLA.com Saints News (@SaintsNOW) March 24, 2019

Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we’re on to the regular season. — Chris Burns (@chrisburns2390) March 24, 2019

Damn he really gonna get the first legend card in madden 20. 🐐 — kliq (@_its_tyruss_) March 24, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images