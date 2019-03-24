New England Patriots

Wally, Le’Veon Bell Among Many To React To Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

by on Sun, Mar 24, 2019 at 7:41PM

Rob Gronkwoski made it official when he announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday in an Instagram post.

The news led to Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and other current and former teammates wishing the former tight end well. Gronkowski put together a stellar nine-year career that likely will get him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gronk, 29, won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and five AFC Championships. He quickly became a fan favorite with his touchdown celebrations and humorous press conferences, so it’s not a surprise the world of Twitter were both happy and sad No. 87 decided to hang up the cleats.

There also were some notable names who took to Twitter to wish the best for Gronk.

