Watch Adam Schefter Awkwardly Break Le’Veon Bell-Jets News On Live TV

Adam Schefter reported early Wednesday morning, citing a league source, that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell planned to sign with the New York Jets.

Former Steelers’ RB Le’Veon Bell plans to sign with…the New York Jets, a league source tells ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

The NFL insider then made what appeared to be an impromptu in-person appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” much to Scott Van Pelt’s surprise, and treated football fans everywhere to a delightfully awkward segment.

Schefter’s phone probably blew up all day with calls related to NFL free agency and trades, and not even a live TV segment could stop him from breaking news. He answered a phone call while on the air — with SVP’s permission, of course — and promptly revealed details about Bell’s new contract.

The whole situation didn’t throw Schefter off his Twitter game, either.

Le’Veon Bell: 4 years, $52.5 million with the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Say what you want about Schefter, one of the most recognizable NFL reporters on the planet, but his ability to multitask is off the charts.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab