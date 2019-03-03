Watch Alex Ovechkin Win Shootout Vs. Rangers After Goalie Throws Stick

Today in “things you can’t do” … New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev found out the hard way that a hockey stick does not double as a projectile.

Knotted up after overtime, the Rangers and the Washington Capitals were headed for a shootout Sunday afternoon, and Alex Ovechkin had a chance to clinch the victory.

Ovechkin got Georgiev a little off balance with a move to his forehand. Georgiev’s response? Throw his stick at the puck, preventing Ovechkin from getting a shot off.

Alex Ovechkin wins it in the shootout, after the stick is thrown at the puck. pic.twitter.com/ytvGzBqMaV — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 3, 2019

You can’t do that.

Ovechkin was awarded the goal, the Capitals took a 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden, and we all got to see something that you certainly don’t see every day. Everyone wins … well, except the Rangers, and Georgiev. They lost. You get it.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images