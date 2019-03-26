Watch Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Clobber Solo Home Run Against Cubs

Blake Swihart is having an impressive spring training at the plate, and that continued on Tuesday vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Swihart smashed a solo homer in the third inning of Tuesday’s game to put the Red Sox up 1-0 in the early going of the Boston’s final spring training game.

Entering Tuesday, the 26-year-old was hitting .400 in 30 spring training at-bats. Check out his first home run below:

Swi lets it fly! pic.twitter.com/1rHJunQPbJ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 26, 2019

The Red Sox begin their World Series title defense on Thursday night when they take on the Seattle Mariners in game one of the 2019 season at 7:08 p.m. ET.

