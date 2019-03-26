Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Blake Swihart Clobber Solo Home Run Against Cubs

by on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 5:08PM

Blake Swihart is having an impressive spring training at the plate, and that continued on Tuesday vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Swihart smashed a solo homer in the third inning of Tuesday’s game to put the Red Sox up 1-0 in the early going of the Boston’s final spring training game.

Entering Tuesday, the 26-year-old was hitting .400 in 30 spring training at-bats. Check out his first home run below:

The Red Sox begin their World Series title defense on Thursday night when they take on the Seattle Mariners in game one of the 2019 season at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties