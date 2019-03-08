Watch Bruins Score Two Late Goals In 30 Seconds To Fuel Comeback Win

Opposing teams cannot figure out the Boston Bruins, and that trend continued Thursday night.

Boston found itself down 3-2 in the final minute of its matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. The 17-game point streak was in danger of ending until Matt Grzelcyk — who hadn’t scored in 49 games — tied the game at 3-3 with just 37 seconds left in the game with an absolute bomb from the point.

But the Bruins secured the two points in regulation with 6.7 seconds left on the clock when Patrice Bergeron sniped the puck past Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo for the eventual 4-3 win.

The B’s now are 14-0-4 in their last 18 games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images