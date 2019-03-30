Watch Bryce Harper Absolutely Destroy First Home Run With Phillies

While Bryce Harper’s first game with the Philadelphia Phillies resulted in a disappointing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, the slugger got his first hit with his new club.
And he did so in style.
After starting the game 0-for-2 with a walk, Harper absolutely mashed a 465-foot home run in his fourth at-bat, giving the Phillies a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, warranting a curtain call for the City of Brotherly Love’s $330-million man.
Say what you will about Harper being overrated, but when he squares one up, boy is it something else.
Here are some other numbers inside Harper mammoth blast:
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP