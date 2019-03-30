Watch Bryce Harper Absolutely Destroy First Home Run With Phillies

While Bryce Harper’s first game with the Philadelphia Phillies resulted in a disappointing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, the slugger got his first hit with his new club.

And he did so in style.

After starting the game 0-for-2 with a walk, Harper absolutely mashed a 465-foot home run in his fourth at-bat, giving the Phillies a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, warranting a curtain call for the City of Brotherly Love’s $330-million man.

Bryce is on the board! pic.twitter.com/Lme77DJjH9 — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2019

Say what you will about Harper being overrated, but when he squares one up, boy is it something else.

Here are some other numbers inside Harper mammoth blast:

Exit velocity on Harper’s first hit and HR with the Phillies: 113.7 mph. He only had *ONE* batted ball with an exit velocity of 113.7 mph or greater during the entire 2018 season. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) March 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images