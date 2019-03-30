MLB

Watch Bryce Harper Absolutely Destroy First Home Run With Phillies

by on Sat, Mar 30, 2019 at 7:14PM

While Bryce Harper’s first game with the Philadelphia Phillies resulted in a disappointing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, the slugger got his first hit with his new club.

And he did so in style.

After starting the game 0-for-2 with a walk, Harper absolutely mashed a 465-foot home run in his fourth at-bat, giving the Phillies a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, warranting a curtain call for the City of Brotherly Love’s $330-million man.

Say what you will about Harper being overrated, but when he squares one up, boy is it something else.

Here are some other numbers inside Harper mammoth blast:

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties