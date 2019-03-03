Watch Celtics Get Ruthless Booed Off Court At Halftime Against Rockets

BOSTON — The boo birds were out in full force Sunday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics played a woeful first half against the Houston Rockets, entering the locker room with a 65-43 deficit to James Harden and Co. And Green Teamers (understandably) were disgusted by what they saw, sending the Celtics off the court with a chorus of boos.

(You can click here to watch the Celtics getting booed off their own court.)

Yeah, that was ugly.

The Celtics entered the game having lost four of their five games since the All-Star break. The ugly stretch hasn’t gone lost on the fans, as they booed Brad Stevens’ team early and often in the first half against Houston.

By the way, the Celtics will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

