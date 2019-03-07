Watch Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Hit Game-Winning Jumper Vs. Kings

It appears Gordon Hayward has arrived.

The Boston Celtics star has been working all season to find his All-Star form again after a devastating, season-ending injury in Oct. 2017.

And after dropping 30 points on the Golden State Warriors in the Celtics’ convincing win Tuesday, he made a significant mark on their 111-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 109 with seven seconds left, Marcus Morris hit Hayward with the inbound pass, and Hayward drove the length of the floor and dashed to the rim. He was met with pressure as he neared the paint, so he planted his left foot and shot, and made, a nine-foot fadeaway with two seconds left.

GORDON HAYWARD FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/Hmse2ZEpg9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2019

Harrison Barnes tried to respond for the Kings with a deep 3-pointer, but missed.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images