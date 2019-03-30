Watch Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Score Game-Winning Layup In Win Vs. Pacers

The Boston Celtics desperately needed a win Friday night, and thanks to Kyrie Irving, they got it.

Boston on Friday earned a thrilling 114-112 victory at TD Garden over the Indiana Pacers, who they all but certainly will face in the first round of the postseason.

With four seconds left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 112, Al Horford got the ball to Kyrie Irving at the perimeter. Irving made a move to get past Wesley Matthews, then dashed to the rim. The Pacers defense crashed on him, but the C’s point guard finished a layup with composure to give the Celtics the lead with 0.5 seconds left in regulation.

Take a look.

The Pacers (obviously) were unable to execute in response. With the victory, the C’s jump the Pacers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Getting home court advantage in a series between these two teams will be huge, because neither have been particularly sharp on the road this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images