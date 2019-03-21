Watch Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shove Joel Embiid To Floor, Get Ejected

Well, there’s certainly no love lost between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Celtics guard Marcus Smart ran into a pick that Sixers big man Joel Embiid had set. It appeared Embiid stuck his elbow out on the play, which caught Smart and presumably was part of the reason he fell to the floor.

Smart decided to respond by running after Embiid, shoving him to the ground from behind. After falling, Embiid snapped up and charged at Smart, only to be held back by his teammates. Smart was escorted to the sidelines by a member of Celtics staff to a symphony of boos, which he encouraged.

After the referees reviewed the play, they assessed Smart a flagrant 2, which resulted in an ejection.

A fight almost breaks out after Marcus Smart pushes Embiid in the back during the game (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/dHVVO5dKQB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 21, 2019

These two sides really do need to meet in the playoffs again.

