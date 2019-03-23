Watch Chris Sale Mow Down Pirates In First Outing Since Signing Extension

Chris Sale and the Red Sox extended their commitment to each other for another half decade, and the left-hander reminded folks Saturday why Boston made said commitment to him.

Sale originally was expected to start Friday night, but was scratched so he could take the physical for his five-year, $145 million extension. But he was back on the bump for Saturday’s 12-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, spinning five solid innings in the Sox’s Grapefruit League finale.

The southpaw allowed no runs on just two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Here are some highlights from the 29-year-old’s start.

Chris Sale looks like he's ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/66SQqmoUn7 — NESN (@NESN) March 23, 2019

Here are some more highlights of him striking out Pirates batters.

The next time we’ll see Sale on the mound will be Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images