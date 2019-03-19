Watch Conor McGregor Hype Up Bruins Before Overtime Win Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins had a little luck of the Irish on their side this past Saturday.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was in attendance for the Bruins’ clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. But before doing the honors of dropping the ceremonial puck, The Notorious swung by Boston’s locker room to fire up the home team.

McGregor’s message evidently was well-received by the Black and Gold, as they halted their losing streak at three thanks to Brad Marchand’s overtime goal.

To see McGregor’s pregame speech, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports