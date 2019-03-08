Watch David Krejci Roof Puck Past Roberto Luongo For 17th Goal Of Season

David Krejci is on a roll.

The Boston Bruins center tallied his 17th goal of the season Thursday against the Panthers to cut Florida’s lead to 2-1 in the second period. Krejci was able to settle a slick feed from Danton Heinen and roof the cross-crease pass to get the B’s on the board.

Krejci’s goal is his third in the last five games and his fifth point through that span as well. The 32-year-old is on pace to have his best season since the 2015-16 campaign, when he tallied 63 points.

To see Krejci light the lamp, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images