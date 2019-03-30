Watch Hanley Ramirez Hit 416-Foot Upper-Deck Homer For Indians

It appears some time off was good for Hanley Ramirez.

The veteran slugger was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox in May of last season, and decided to sit the rest of the campaign out. He signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians this offseason and actually made the team out of camp, becoming the reigning American League Central champs’ designated hitter.

And in his second game with The Tribe, Ramirez showed he still has a little pop.

Facing Minnesota Twins starter Jake Odorizzi in the fourth inning, Ramirez clubbed a 3-0 fastball over the plate 416-feet into the left field upper deck at Target Field.

Take a look:

Yeah, that went a ways.

Ramirez finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks in addition to the dinger as the Indians won 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Mar 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports