Watch Isaiah Thomas Play Pick-Up Ball After Practice At Emerson College

Say what you want about Isaiah Thomas, but it’s hard to deny he’s one of the NBA’s true class acts.

Thomas and the Denver Nuggets practiced at Emerson College on Sunday ahead of their Monday matchup with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. After practice, Thomas took to Twitter to see if anyone in the Boston area wanted to play pick-up ball.

And while Celtics guard Terry Rozier replied in slightly trolling fashion, students at Emerson actually took Thomas up on his offer. And, well, the results were rather amusing.

To put it bluntly: Thomas played with total scrubs.

(You can click here to watch video evidence.)

In all seriousness, it’s pretty cool that Thomas took time to play with the students. Many of them likely idolized the diminutive guard during his days in Green, so playing with him is something they’ll never forget.

As for Monday’s game, there’s no word yet as to whether Thomas will see any playing time in his return to the Garden. He hasn’t played in his team’s last three games after essentially being benched by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images