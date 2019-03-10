Watch Julian Edelman, Kyrie Irving Embrace Before Celtics-Lakers Game

Julian Edelman and Kyrie Irving have a lot in common: They’re both (relatively) short, they both wear No. 11 for a Boston sports team and they both are at their best during the postseason.

So, it should come as a no surprise that the two stars share a mutual respect.

Edelman was sitting courtside at Staples Center on Saturday to watch Irving and the Boston Celtics cruise to an easy victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. And prior to the game, the New England Patriots receiver and Celtics guard shared an embrace.

Take a look:

And here’s a photo of Edelman with Shaquille O’Neal:

Yeah, that’s quite the heigh disparity.

The Celtics will return to the court Monday night when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images