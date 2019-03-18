Watch LeBron James’ Disrespectful Dunk On Jason Terry On Sixth Anniversary

Has Jason Terry recovered yet?

LeBron James once posterized the former Boston Celtics guard at TD Garden, and video of the epic dunk is making the rounds on the internet on its sixth anniversary James was starring for the Miami Heat when he did this to Terry during a late-season visit to Boston.

Six years ago, Jason Terry was in the wrong place and LeBron made him pay 😤 pic.twitter.com/WXr0KGEROP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2019

In Terry’s defense, he was undersized and aging, and James was at the peak of his powers when the dunk shook the world.

Terry retired after the 2018 season and explained on ESPN’s “The Jump” what he was thinking at the fateful moment.

“I think the worst thing about this is every time I’m in arenas or at the grocery store, little kids come up to me, ‘Hey, hey, are you Jason Terry?’ He said. “Yeah, that’s me.’ ‘Why did LeBron dunk on you?’ I’m like come on, I thought you were gonna ask for an autograph.”

It’s a lesson in the fact some dunks are costlier than others in the lives of NBA players.

