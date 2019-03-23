Watch Red Sox Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Home Runs Against Twins

It didn’t take long for the Boston Red Sox’s bats to get hot Friday afternoon, launching back-to-back-to-back home runs off of the Minnesota Twins in the third inning.

First, it was Jackie Bradley Jr. that yanked the ball over the head of Twins’ right fielder Max Kepler for a two-run dinger.

Then it was Christian Vazquez’s turn to send one over the right field wall.

Newcomer Gorkys Hernadez also got in on the action, blasting a solo shot of his own into center field.

We goin' back-to-back… to back! pic.twitter.com/8ogSzZzMK8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2019

By the end of the sequence, the Red Sox lead the Twins 7-2.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images